'Detective Pikachu' actor Justice Smith comes out as queer

"Detective Pikachu" actor Justice Smith came out as queer over the weekend in a thought-provoking Instagram post.

Taking part in the Black Lives Matter protests in the French Quarter, New Orleans, Justice shared a video of his attendance at the protest with his boyfriend Nicholas Ashe.

In the caption, the "Jurassic World" star explained how they were chanting "Black Trans Live Matter", "Black Queer Lives Matter" and "All Black Lives Matter" to add queer voices into the protest.

He goes on to explain that while society is fighting for black lives, these include black people in their entirety including the black LGBTQI+ community.

Smith also mentions Tony McDade, the black trans man that was killed by police in Tallahassee, Florida, after the death of George Floyd.