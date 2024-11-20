Diddy accused of witness tampering from prison as legal troubles intensify

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being accused of contacting witnesses from prison. The embattled rapper was arrested in September on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has attempted to be released on bail several times, pending trial, even proposing a $50 million (R902 million) bail package. Three different federal judges have denied the music super star bail. As the 55-year-old’s legal woes intensifies, “E! News” has reported that federal prosecutors claim that the rapper has made "relentless efforts to contact potential witnesses".

In a motion filed on Friday, November 15, and obtained by the publication, the US authorities explained that they believe that Diddy is contacting witnesses by using telephone access codes (known as PAC numbers) belonging to other inmates to make calls to individuals who are not on his approved contact list. The prosecutors believe that the musician’s alleged actions not only violate the Bureau of Prisons regulations but they also “corruptly influence witness testimony”. They also claim that the “I'll Be Missing You” hitmaker used a third-party communication service called ContactMeASAP as well as three-way calling with people on his approved contact list to "obscure his communications."

“E! News” added that the prosecution listed an October 4 call between Combs and one of his adult sons, the details of which were redacted in court documents, as an example that "provides the clear inference that the defendant's goal is to blackmail victims and witnesses either into silence or providing testimony helpful to his defence”. It is from these alleged unauthorised methods of communications that the prosecutors believe that Diddy is instructing those outside of prison to do his bidding for him. The court papers cited an example of him launching an alleged social media campaign around his birthday "with the intention of influencing the potential jury in this criminal proceeding."

"The defendant's intentions are reflected in his own words on BOP (Bureau of Prisons calls with a network of family members and associates whom the defendant has tasked with executing his will," prosecutors said. "On multiple calls, often using the PAC numbers of other inmates, the defendant is explicit about his intention to use public statements to alter public perception." The publication said that they were unable to get comments on the matter from Diddy’s legal team.

But his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously explained that he is determined to "establish his innocence". "He's going to fight this. He's innocent. He came to New York to establish his innocence,” he told reporters outside of court. "We believe in him wholeheartedly. He didn't do these things. There's no coercion and no crime.”

“E! News” added that the prosecution's latest filing is in response to a November 8 motion submitted by Diddy's legal team who argued that "changed circumstances" in his case should allow him to be released on bail ahead of his trial which is expected to start on May 5. Meanwhile, the music superstar has also been accused of organising “Freak Offs”, where he allegedly arranged, directed and filmed women participating in sexual performances with male commercial sex workers. But “E! News” said that in the defence's filing, Diddy’s attorneys alleged that new evidence refuted prosecutors' claim that a March 2016 video of Combs physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel had occurred during a "coerced “Freak Off”, as cited in the initial indictment.