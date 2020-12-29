Diddy cancels New Year's Eve party amid coronavirus pandemic

Diddy has cancelled his annual New Year's Eve party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - has decided to call off his annual party, which he usually hosts to mark the start of the new year in Miami, Florida, and has been attended in the past by the likes of Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future and Meek Mill.

Alongside a heart emoji, he wrote on his Instagram story "TO ALL MY FRIENDS: In efforts to keep everyone safe & Healthy unfortunately WE ARE NOT HAVING A NYE PARTY THIS YEAR! I hope everyone had a blessed holiday and wish you all the best for the new year! (sic)"

Whilst Diddy has shelved plans for his New Year's party, he recently threw a celebration for his mother Janice Combs as she marked her 80th birthday earlier this month.

Sharing a photo of Janice, he wrote: "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!! Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS. (sic)"