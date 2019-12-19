P Diddy cancelled his 50th birthday celebration twice because he missed his late ex Kim Porter.
The 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - celebrated his milestone birthday with a star-studded bash at his Beverly Hills mansion over the weekend, but has now admitted he called off the event “two times” in the run up to the big day, because he couldn’t see himself celebrating without Kim.
Kim passed away suddenly on November 15 last year due to pneumonia, and although Diddy turned 50 last month on November 4, he didn’t feel ready to host his party until over a month later.
He said: “I canceled the party two times because I just couldn’t see myself partying for my 50th birthday without [Kim].
“I wasn’t feeling it. I didn’t want to be fake. I wanted to be at a point of strength.”