Diddy throws star-studded birthday bash in Turks and Caicos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs threw a star-studded party in Turks and Caicos to celebrate his 51st birthday on Wednesday. The music mogul invited the likes of Mary J. Blige, Nas, and French Montana to the glamorous party, where DJ M.O.S. played tracks from Diddy's long-time showbiz pal Lil' Kim and other big-name stars. Diddy gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at this birthday bash via Instagram, posting a video of himself dancing around a fire pit with Nas and Mary. The spectacular party featured a fireworks display, and guests were treated to drinks from Diddy's DeLeon tequila and Ciroc vodka brands, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column. Nas, 47, also posted a video of himself at the party on Instagram.

The rap star captioned a clip of him dancing: "Happy Birthday to my brother Puff @diddy Sean Love Combs & his family. Boss s***. Your Lordship! Keep Kingin ! Shout to @therealmaryjblige (sic)"

Meanwhile, Diddy previously credited his success to hard work and dedication.

The Grammy-winning star - who founded the Bad Boy record label in the 90s - learned the importance of a good work ethic as a child.

He previously explained: "I was brought up by my mother and my grandmother. My father was killed when I was three.

"And one day, I had, you know, asked my mother for a pair of sneakers. And the look on her face that she couldn’t afford it - it just made me realise that I needed to step up as a man."

Diddy also insisted he's always taken pride in his work.

He said: "I used to clean bathrooms in gas stations. And I took a lot of pride in it because I know all the other bathrooms were filthy.

"And I was just like, I wanted to have people walk into a clean bathroom - pristine. And I wanted to watch their face when they came out and ask, like, you know, ‘Who did that bathroom?’ And I felt proud."