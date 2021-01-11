Diddy's LA home targeted by thieves

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Diddy's house has been burgled. The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's abode in the Toluca Lake area of Los Angeles was targeted by thieves who prised open a side door to get into the building. This triggered the security system and a caretaker discovered someone had broken in, and according to TMZ, it was clear that someone had "rummaged through the house". Police were called and took a burglary report. However, it is currently unclear whether anything was taken but a family member will be visiting the property to check. The property was the home of Diddy's former partner, Kim Porter, who was found dead at the house in November 2018 aged 47 after suffering from pneumonia, and the rap mogul isn't at the house very often these days.

Kim would have turned 50 in December 2020 and the 51-year-old rapper took to Instagram at the time to remember his ex-girlfriend - the mother of his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star, 13, and son King, 22, as well as his adopted son Quincy, 29 - with a sweet video and note.

Alongside a black and white montage of them over the years set to Michael Jackson's hit 'The Lady in My Life', he wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! LOVE YOU FOREVER!! (sic)"

The clip featured emotional footage of the former flames laughing and dancing together, as well as images of their three children.

Diddy - who has Justin, 26, and Chance, 14, from other relationships - previously admitted that Kim's death has changed his outlook on life.

The chart-topping rap star explained that he's become much more family-orientated since she passed away two years ago.

He said: "My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else.

"But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody's all right, like she would do. I'm just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life."

Diddy also recalled spending time with Kim before her death, revealing she asked him to take care of their kids.

He shared: "She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick.

"One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."