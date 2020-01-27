Diplo "values [his] relationship" with Sia too much to reveal whether he accepted her recent text message offer for "no-strings sex".
The "Chandelier" hitmaker recently caused a stir when she admitted the 41-year-old producer is one of the few people she finds attractive and had once texted him to hook up, but the DJ refused to be drawn on how he replied to the message.
Asked about Sia's admission, Diplo told PeopleTV: "That's no comment. I love her to death and I value our relationship a lot more."
Diplo admitted he had no idea Sia would let slip about their text conversations but he wasn't surprised as she's such a "loose cannon".
Speaking at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, he said: "She's a loose cannon, and she does whatever she wants. She's spontaneous and insane, so I love her for that."