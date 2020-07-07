Disney star Sebastian Athie dies at 24

"O11CE" star Sebastian Athie has died aged 24, Disney has confirmed. The tragic news of the actor's passing has been confirmed by Disney Channel Latin America, although his cause of death has not yet been made public. A statement from Disney read: "Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever. "We regret the departure of Sebastian Athie and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all, enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell." The actor appeared in the hit TV series "O11CE", playing the part of Lorenzo Guevara.

The show centres on the story of a soccer player called Gabo, who earns a scholarship to the Sports Academic Institute.

Daniel Panitio, who starred alongside Sebastian in the series, has already taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor.

He wrote on Instagram: "Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love, so I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother.

"God have your holy glory. I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time I it makes you feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you. (sic)"

Santiago Stieben, another of Sebastian's co-stars, also paid tribute to him online.

Santiago said: "I am very sad indeed. I was hesitant to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. My hug to your family, my best memories with you always."

The actor added: "To be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others."