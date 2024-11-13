Disney star, Skai Jackson expecting first child

Popular American actress and former Disney star, Skai Jackson has revealed that she is pregnant with her first child — the 22-year-old has confirmed her pregnancy in an exclusive interview. Known for her role as Zuri Ross of “Jessie”, the actress shared that she is excited to begin the new chapter of being a mom.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE magazine. “My mom always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in and fight for what is right. I thank her for that because without her, I probably wouldn't have a lot of the confidence that I do now.” Earlier this year, there were speculations online that Jackson was expecting however she never confirmed nor denied the speculations.

In August, the actress was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence at Universal Studios. However, charges were not made and according to the US police, no weapons were involved and the victim, her unnamed boyfriend, did not sustain any injuries. Jackson has appeared on the popular “Dancing with the Stars”. She further appeared on the list of Most Influential Teens on Time magazine when she was just 14-years-old.