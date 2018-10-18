DJ Fresh. Picture: Instagram

Metro FM DJ Fresh is the latest celebrity to weigh in on the industry's culture of using exposure as a form of payment. Earlier this year, veteran actress and television presenter Rosie Motene lashed out at corporates, broadcasters and media houses over offering artists “exposure” instead of money in return for their services.

In a video posted on social media, Motene recalled an incident where she was asked to render her acting, script writing and research services for free.

Motene — who has over two decades of industry experience — revealed that after providing the production house with her international rate, she was then asked to render her services at "no charge".

At the time, she said the experience left her infuriated and disrespected.

Then in July, Skolopad took to social media to slam a promoter who tried to lower her fee for an appearance at an event.





In the WhatsApp conversation posted on Twitter, Skolopad discusses her booking fee with the promoter, who is not named, and after she states that her rate is R8 500, the promoter said it was too high. The promoter then asked if they could negotiate a fee of R4 000.

Skolopad then politely denied the request and asked him to get someone else.

And now DJ Fresh, who is one of the most recognisable radio and media personalities, has revealed how he is still sometimes approached to take on gigs with the promise to pay him with exposure.

Reposting a picture from DJ Cleo on his own Instagram page, Fresh wrote: "It blows my mind that I am on radio every weekday interacting with one million people every 15 minutes, gigging most weekends in the year and some will still offer to compensate me with exposure. True story."

Adding that "banks don't take exposure as payment for my bonds".