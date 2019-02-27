Nicole Tuck, Asahd and DJ Khaled. Picture: Bang Showbiz

DJ Khaled has revealed he has signed up to host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards for his little boy Asahd. The 43-year-old music producer has revealed he signed up for the presenting gig on March 23 to impress his two-year-old son Asahd - whom he has with with wife Nicole Tuck - who will be watching the ceremony.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: "The reason why I wanted to be the host of the Kids' Choice Awards is because I'm a father.

"Now, I'm going to be able to host and my son can see me host and be like, 'My daddy's hosting [the] Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.'

"And not just that, I'm about the young world, the future, the kids. Anything that makes the kids happy, that's what I'm about."

Khaled - who is nominated for Favourite Collaboration for 'No Brainer' with Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, and Favourite Male Artist - also revealed that he makes sure to FaceTime his little boy "100 times" a day to make sure he is "happy".

He said: "I make my son happy every single day, even if I'm on the road, I facetime him 100 times.

"I just wanna make sure he's happy and he's smiling."

The Kids' Choice Awards is famed for being the slimiest ceremony, as someone always ends up getting dunked in gunge.

On whether it will be him, the 'No Brainer' hitmaker said: "So everybody wants to know if I'm going to get slimed.

"Shhh, top secret. Everything is top secret. You have to watch the show."

And Khaled has vowed to make sure he is the "best' host of the show and warned whoever takes over next year will have a "hard" time beating his turn.

He said: "It's gonna be the biggest Kids' Choice Awards ever."

"It's gonna be hard, very hard, I'm going to set the bar high, for host.

"Whosever hosting after this, I'm sure they're gonna do a great job, and I'm gonna take nothing away from them, but the bar's gonna be set high, because I'm coming!"

This year sees 'Avengers: Infinity War' lead the nomination with 10 nods.



The winners will be announced at the star-studded ceremony at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.