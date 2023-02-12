DJ Khaled strikes new partnership with Def Jam Recordings

Grammy award-winning DJ and record producer DJ Khaled held a press conference in his hometown of Miami to announce an exclusive partnership with Def Jam Recordings for his We The Best label venture, as well as his future releases. This announcement marks a full circle moment for DJ Khaled, who originally took on an executive A&R position at the label in 2008 where he developed hits for artists like Rick Ross.

“BREAKING NEWS. 1st ANNOUNCEMENT. MORE TO COME. STAY TUNED FOR THE NEXT POST. @defjam WE’RE COMING HOME!! Bless up Sir Lucian Grainge @tricerocbklyn @tunji and the entire UMG family! “I am also excited to be joining UMG as Global Creative Director Consultant. NEW CHAPTER ALERT! WE BUILT THE SHIP TIME TO SET SAIL.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) Khaled, who has amassed global sales of over 20 million singles and six million albums, will also join the Universal Music Group in an executive role where he will be serving as Global Creative Consultant to Def Jam and UMG’s family of artists worldwide.

“This new chapter marks a special time for me. “The energy at this point in my career is at an all-time high and I’m grateful to Sir Lucian Grange for allowing me to join his empire at this stage in my journey. Together, we will achieve even greater heights and take it to the next level,” said Khaled Tunji Balogun, chairman and CEO of Def Jam Recordings, added, “His uncanny ability to continuously have his finger on the pulse of the culture, to reach audiences all over the world in innovative yet authentic ways, and his remarkable savvy for marketing, promoting and eventizing everything he touches is absolutely second to none.

“We are thrilled to partner with DJ Khaled and We The Best, both as a multi-platinum, award-winning artist and as a valued executive. Without a doubt, Khaled can only make us better.” Last Sunday, Khaled put together a memorable closing performance at the Grammy Awards alongside Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Fridayy for the Song Of The Year nominated single “GOD DID”. Over the course of his career, Khaled has been nominated for 15 BET Awards, 56 BET Hip-Hop Awards and 15 MTV Video Music Awards.