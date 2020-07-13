DJ Zinhle claps back at trolls saying she bought SAMAs nominations

DJ Zinhle has hit back at those who asked how she was nominated for a South African Music Award (SAMAs) this year but fellow musician, Master KG was not.

This comes after a Twitter user tagged the award-winning DJ in a tweet in which she asked how it was possible for Zinhle's "Umlilo" to be nominated for record of the year while "Jerusalema" by Master KG was not.

The user even went on to say that if Zinhle won the award, she would not deserve it.

"How is @DJZinhle nominated for ROTY and master KG isn't. Even she knows if she wins this, it's an award she doesn't deserve. It was Jerusalem everywhere in December, even now. This song is big all over Africa. Niwathenga ngempela. This is master kgs award! Period! #SAMA26", tweeted the user.

Zinhle clapped back saying that she did not care if she was nominated or not.