Doja Cat brands ‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp a 'weasel' for sharing DMs

Doja Cat has branded 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp a "Weasel" in a foul-mouthed rant after he shared their private messages. The singer sent a string of DMs to the 17-year-old actor asking him to set her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, and Noah - who plays Will Byers in the Netflix show - later shared a screenshot of the exchange on TikTok which has infuriated the musician.

Story continues below Advertisement

She hit out at the teen in an expletive-filled video on Instagram, saying: "I'm just gonna say something right now, about the whole f*****g Noah Schnapp thing. I think that ... to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it. Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21. "But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s**t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You do dumb s**t, you say dumb s**t, you f*****g, f**k up relationships with people. You make mistakes."

Doja Cat went on to add: "Like you’re supposed do that so that you know you’re not supposed to do that in the future. I did my share of f**k ups so that I don’t f**k up again. "But the fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t."

Story continues below Advertisement

The singer called him a snake and made it clear she wasn't comfortable with the way he shared her private messages publicly. STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’. Picture: Netflix She added: "I’m not saying that that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing."

Story continues below Advertisement