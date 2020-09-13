Doja Cat 'loves' Nas despite diss track

Doja Cat has insisted she still loves Nas, even though he recently dissed her on a record. The 24-year-old star has insisted she won't be responding to the rap legend's diss and has admitted she remains a huge fan of Nas, despite his criticism of her. She said: "I'm just glad he's still putting out music because I love him. I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I'm like 'Damn', but also 'Damn!'" In fact, the singer admitted she's happy that Nas has even "noticed" her. She told Fat Joe in an interview on Instagram: "I f****** love Nas, thank f****** god he noticed me.

"I love Nas. So I don't give a s***. He can say whatever he wants. I really don't care. If I love you, I love you."

Doja Cat made the comments after being dissed by the rap star on his single “Ultra Black”.

On the record, Nas says: "We going Ultra Black/Unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat."

But she's insisted she won't be responding to the diss on a record of her own.

She said: "I made jokes about it but, other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas.

"He might want to beef with me, but you're not gonna see my beef with Nas. You won't see me respond."

The 'Mooo!' hitmaker also revealed she's finished her new album and is patiently waiting to release it.

She shared: "It's all ready.

"I hate that I'm holding on to it right now, I don't like this because every time I go on Twitter, I go on Instagram I see everybody is like, 'Put it out, put it out', and I'm like, 'I would', like, you have to plan things accordingly and there's a lot going on.

"So to just drop everything tomorrow or in five minutes ... yeah, I'd love for you to hear it but you just can't be doing stuff like that."