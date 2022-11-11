Doja Cat says ‘f*** you’ and then asks Elon Musk for help

Doja Cat has begged Elon Musk for help with her Twitter account. The “Woman” hitmaker recently changed her screen name to Christmas but has found herself unable to change it back, so directly appealed to the billionaire – who bought the platform last month – to restore her old moniker.

She first posted: “Why can’t i change my name on here. (sic)” She then wrote: “How do i change it also f*** you elon. “I don't wanna be christmas forever @elonmusk please help i’ve made a mistake.(sic)”

Watch video: The world’s richest man promised to help but admitted he thought the 27-year-old rapper’s predicament was amusing. He replied: “Working on it!

“Pretty funny though (cry laughing emojis) (sic)” At the time of writing, Doja is still identified as Christmas on her account. Her dilemma came just days after the 51-year-old businessman warned those with verified accounts will lose their checkmarks if they change their names.

He said: “Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.” He also warned people impersonating others without making it obvious they are running spoof accounts will face being “permanently suspended”. He tweeted: “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. “This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue.” Earlier this week, Kathy Griffin was suspended from Twitter after she “violated the rules” of the social media app by changing her screen name to that of the Tesla boss.

The message users receive when visiting her page states: “Account suspended. “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.” During her stint with her fake name, Griffin urged users to #VoteBlue and also look at Twitter competitor Mastodon.