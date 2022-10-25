Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing

Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning, and Dolly Parton has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star.

Parton, 76, said: "Well, I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member. Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. "I know people always say: 'Oh, they will be missed,' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace, lil' brother." Watch video:

Jordan was starring on the FOX sitcom, “Call Me Kat”, at the time of his death. And FOX Entertainment has also paid tribute to the late actor, describing Jordan as the "kindest person you could ever imagine" and the "truest of Southern gentlemen". FOX said: "We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan. Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award-winning comedic talent with whom we've laughed alongside for all these years.

"He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. “The truest of Southern gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humour and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. "As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear."