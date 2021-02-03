Dolly Parton will wait for her coronavirus vaccine

Dolly Parton will wait for her coronavirus vaccine as she doesn't want people to think it's a "show". The “9 To 5” hitmaker - who donated $1 million to those working on the vaccine - insisted she won't be rushing to have the first dose of her Covid-19 jab as she doesn't want people to think it's a "show". Asked if she has got her coronavirus vaccine, she shared: "No. I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. “I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. “I'm very funny about that. I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week.

“I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, 'Nah, don’t do that.' You’ll look like you’re just doing a show. None of my work is really like that."

However, Dolly - who found out with the rest of the world that her donation to coronavirus research had gone towards the efforts to make a vaccine - plans to get the vaccine on camera to encourage other people to have their jab when the time comes.

Revealing her plans, she added: "I'm going to get mine. I want it. I'm going to get it.

“When I get it, I'll probably do it on camera so people will know and I’ll tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and all that. Hopefully it'll encourage people. I'm not going to jump the line just because I could."

The 75-year-old singer was just "happy to be part" of the vaccine creation.

She shared: "Well, I follow my heart. I'm a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do.

“When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.'

“I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt [University] - they're wonderful people, they've been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that.

”I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine. I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that."