Donald Glover says Liam Neeson ‘poured his heart out’ to him over racism scandal

Donald Glover says Liam Neeson “poured his heart out” to him about his racism scandal. The 39-year-old actor revealed the Oscar-nominee got emotional when he asked him to do a cameo on his music industry comedy-drama show“‘Atlanta” in a segment that would poke fun at the fallout over Neeson, 70, infamously saying he once waked the streets looking to kill a “black b******” after a close friend was raped.

Glover told the new issue of “GQ” magazine about Neeson’s initial reluctance to take the part as he was “trying to get away” from the race row: “When I got in touch with him, Liam poured his heart out. “He was like, ‘I am embarrassed. I don’t know about this. I’m trying to get away from that.’ Watch video:

“I was like, ‘Man, I’m telling you, this will be funny! And you’ll actually get a lot of cream from it because it’ll show you’re sorry.’” Glover said Neeson asked for time to “think about it”, before he sent him an email saying: “I don’t think I can do it and best of luck with Atlanta, blah-blah-blah.” Neeson was eventually persuaded to do the cameo after Glover got in touch with comic Jordan Peele, 44, and asked him to reach out to the “Schindler’s List” star.

Glover said: “Liam said (after the racism scandal) he talked to Morgan Freeman, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee. “So I was like … Jordan Peele! I hit Jordan Peele up and I was like, ‘Look, man, I got this idea. He said that he trusted you. Tell him it’s a good idea!’ “Jordan thought it was hilarious! So Jordan talked to him. Liam hit me back and said he talked to Jordan and his son and thought it’d actually be a good thing.

“But what was so funny is, like, I forgot to hit Jordan back. I was so excited about Liam doing it. “So Jordan hit a friend of mine, and was like, ‘Am I on a prank show where Donald got me to forgive Liam Neeson? Was this a joke … on me?’” Neeson caused huge backlash while promoting the revenge movie “Cold Pursuit” in 2019, and told “The Independent” newspaper he once stalked the streets with a cosh for days, looking to kill any “black b******” after someone close to him was raped many years ago.

Neeson stressed he felt “ashamed” of his past “awful” behaviour but his comments were slammed so widely the premiere of “Cold Pursuit” was cancelled. The actor’s cameo in “Atlanta” last year sees Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (played by Brian Tyree Henry) meeting Neeson at a bar called Cancel Club, where they discuss the actor’s “transgression”. Neeson tells Paper Boi: “You may have heard about my transgression,” before emphasising his remarks addressed his feeling of shame.