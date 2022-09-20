Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden over seating at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Donald Trump has mocked Joe Biden after the US President was seated in the 14th row at Queen Elizabeth's state funeral. The “Apprentice” star - whose term of office ended in January 2021 - slammed organisers of the service at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday for showing “no respect” to America and insisted they would never have asked him to sit seven rows from the back of the building if he had still been the country's leader.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trump shared a photo of the assembled world leaders, with a red arrow pointing at his successor, on his social media outlet Truth Social. He captioned the image: "This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect! "However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.

"If I were president, they wouldn’t have sat me back there - and our Country would be much different than it is right now! "In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!" The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, were seated next to Switzerland's president Ignazio Cassis, with China's vice president Wang Oishan in the same row. Czech prime minister Petr Fiala was directly behind them, and Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, in front.

Story continues below Advertisement

Due to protocol, Commonwealth leaders were seated in front of those from other countries, meaning the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, were further in front. Before the queen's funeral, Biden paid tribute to the “decent, honourable” monarch. Speaking as he signed a book of condolence at Lancaster House, he said over the weekend: “We've had the opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people. I can say that the ones who stand out in your mind are those whose relationship and interaction with you are consistent with their reputation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“When the Queen had us to the castle for tea, and we had crumpets, she kept offering me more. I kept eating everything she put in front of me. “She was the same in person as her image - decent, honourable and all about service. “My hearts go out to the Royal Family, to King Charles and all the family, it’s a loss that leaves a giant hole, and sometimes you think you’ll never overcome it, but as I’ve told the King, she’s going to be with him every step of the way, every minute, every moment, and that’s a reassuring notion.

Story continues below Advertisement