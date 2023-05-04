Donald Trump 'surprised' by Prince Harry's coronation invite

Donald Trump was "surprised" by Prince Harry's invite to King Charles' coronation.
The 74-year-old king will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, and Trump is surprised that Harry will be there, after the prince criticised his dad in his tell-all memoir, “Spare”.
Trump, 76 ‒ who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 ‒ told Nigel Farage on “GB News”: “I think it was very nice that they invited me but I was a little surprised. He said some terrible things when you see what he said, and the book was just ... to me, it was horrible."
Watch video:
The billionaire businessman has backed Charles to do a great job as Britain's new monarch.
Prince Harry has ‘regular conversations’ with King Charles. Relations with his brother still ‘frosty’
Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran will be awesome on ‘American Idol’, says Katy Perry
King Charles’ Coronation Concert visuals to be ‘equally as spectacular’ as Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
Olly Murs gobsmacked to be performing at coronation concert
Trump also doubled down on his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was disrespectful towards Queen Elizabeth.
He explained: "I think it's going to be a great day and I think that they will do a great job and he loves the country. And really, I got to know him quite well, and he loves the country, really loves the country, and he loves his mother.
"And that's why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan – and just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest."
Trump praised the late queen – who died in September last year, aged 96 – for the way in which she managed to avoid controversy throughout her reign.
The politician – who is again running for the White House in 2024 – said: "She went through years and decades without controversy.
"You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful."