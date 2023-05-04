Donald Trump 'surprised' by Prince Harry's coronation invite

Donald Trump was "surprised" by Prince Harry's invite to King Charles' coronation. The 74-year-old king will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, and Trump is surprised that Harry will be there, after the prince criticised his dad in his tell-all memoir, “Spare”.

Trump, 76 ‒ who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 ‒ told Nigel Farage on “GB News”: “I think it was very nice that they invited me but I was a little surprised. He said some terrible things when you see what he said, and the book was just ... to me, it was horrible." Watch video: The billionaire businessman has backed Charles to do a great job as Britain's new monarch.

Trump also doubled down on his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex, claiming that she was disrespectful towards Queen Elizabeth. He explained: "I think it's going to be a great day and I think that they will do a great job and he loves the country. And really, I got to know him quite well, and he loves the country, really loves the country, and he loves his mother. "And that's why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan – and just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest."