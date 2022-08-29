Dove Cameron dedicates MTV VMA to ‘all of the queer kids out there’

Dove Cameron dedicated her MTV Video Music Award to “all of the queer kids out there” on Sunday night.
The 26-year-old star won the Best New Artist gong in Newark, New Jersey, and thanked her fans for supporting her “overtly queer” music.
Watch Video:
The singer said on stage: “Wow. Thank you so much. I’m so floored, I’m so moved. This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship, these are some of my all-time favourite artists up here.
“This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank. I know that.”
Amandla Stenberg wants to have a conversation with South Africans about her name
Sha Sha talks working with women in music and spills on her upcoming album ‘I’m alive’
Taylor Swift dominates MTV VMAs with triple win
Zakes Bantwini on winning his first SAMA after 16 years: ‘Dreams delayed are not dreams denied’
Cameron subsequently dedicated her award to “all of the queer kids out there who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are”.
She also spoke about her 2021 hit single “Boyfriend”, in which she references her sexuality, after she came out as queer.
Speaking about the reaction to the record, Cameron said: “Thank you for getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio.
“Thank you for supporting me as the person and the artist I am and I hope that in that way you’ve also given that same privilege to yourself.”
The music star previously discussed her sexuality on Instagram Live, after she was accused of so-called queerbaiting in some of her music.
Cameron recalled in an interview: “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you’.
“Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.”