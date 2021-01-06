Dr Dre in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

American rapper and record producer, Dr Dre is in an intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a brain aneurysm. According to E! News, the 55-year-old musician suffered the aneurysm on Monday and he is currently in the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, ANI reported. TMZ reported that the 'California Love' performer is stable but doctors are uncertain of the cause of the brain injury and he is hence, undergoing numerous tests. Several friends and collaborators of the star, including Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and others extended their support on social media following his brain injury. This comes at a time when the multiple Grammy winner is in the middle of a divorce, reported E! News.

Dr Dre's wife Nicole Young had filed for a divorce last year in July ending the 24-year-long marriage.

It is still unclear what caused the bleeding, but the music mogul is said to be in a stable condition after undergoing testing on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram to alert his 5.1 million followers that he’ll be out of the hospital soon. He wrote: “Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

While he remains in hospital, friends and fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery.

Magic Johnson said: “Cookie and I are praying for our friend Dr Dre to make a full recovery! Get well soon, my friend!”

Russell Wilson also sent out prayers for Dr Dre, so did NBA star, Dwyane Wade.

One of his fans, @napakins said: “Dr Dre is one of the biggest influencers in hip hop history and is the man behind some of the most influential artists in hip hop history. He helped shape what it is today. Please, God! Please let him be ok.”

Celebrities continue to send out their prayer to the founder of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics

Praying for you Dr. Dre. Praying for a full recovery ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) January 6, 2021

Praying for Dr. Dre right now.🙏 — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 6, 2021