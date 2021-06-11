Dr. Dre 'legally single after judge signs off on divorce request'

Dr. Dre is legally single after a judge signed off on his request to be divorced from Nicole Young, but he is still locked in a prenup battle with his ex. The 56-year-old rapper had been married to Nicole since 1996, but he is now said to be "officially divorced", according to TMZ.

However, the pair are still battling it out over the validity of a prenup. Dre is insisting the prenup stands, but Nicole claims the hip hop icon said he wouldn't enforce it and wants it to be declared invalid. The 51-year-old former lawyer previously claimed the “I Need a Doctor” hitmaker - whose real name is Andre Young - tore up multiple copies of the prenup after they married because he regretted "pressuring" her to sign it.

But Dre has denied pressuring Nicole to sign, or ever tearing up the document, and pointed out a clause within the agreement that stated any alterations must be in writing. He is said to have wanted to remove the case from the court system and have a private judge handle their divorce, so it could be done out of the spotlight, but Nicole reportedly rejected the request. In April, Dre was ordered by a court to pay $500 000 to Nicole's divorce lawyers.

She had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force Dre to fork out $2 million per month in spousal support and $5 million for her attorney fees. But, during a hearing, the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers $500 000 within 10 days, while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on July 8. In January, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support, which was to cover the period up until April 14.