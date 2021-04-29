Dr. Dre ordered to pay R7 million to estranged wife's lawyers

Music mogul Dr. Dre has been told by a court in Los Angeles that he must pay R7 million to the lawyers of his estranged wife.

Nicole Young - who has been married to the hip-hop icon since 1996 - had asked Los Angeles Judge Michael Powell to force Dre to pay R28 million per month in spousal support and R71 million for her attorney fees.

But, during a hearing on Tuesday, the Superior Court Judge ordered Dre to pay her lawyers R7 million within 10 days, while a decision on the spousal support issue has been delayed until another hearing on July 8.

In a written ruling, the judge said: "Pending the next hearing dates on this matter, the Court grants only $500 000 (R7 million) in attorney's fees to petitioner's (Nicole's) counsel ... Fees are to be paid to petitioner's counsel, no later than May 7."

The 56-year-old star has agreed to continue paying for Nicole's monthly expenses and will also continue to pay the mortgage on the Malibu home the 51 year old lives in.

However, the producer has insisted he won't pay for her security costs.

In January, Dre agreed to pay Nicole R28 million in spousal support, which was to cover the period up until April 14.

Nicole had been asking for more than R28 million a month but Dre's lawyer previously told the court her client has been voluntarily paying all her expenses since they split.

Nicole also sought R71 million in attorney's fees but her estranged husband said he has already paid close to R14 million voluntarily, even though the divorce documents weren't even filed until June last year.

Dre has denied Nicole's allegations of emotional and physical abuse.

Although Nicole doesn't work, she's claimed she "played an important role” in Dre’s career, which included being “integral” to the naming of his record label, Aftermath.

Nicole later filed another lawsuit, claiming she co-owns the trademark to her estranged husband's name, along with that of his 1992 album “The Chronic”.