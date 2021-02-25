Dr Dre wants trial to decide if prenup is valid

Dr. Dre wants a five-day trial to explore the validity of the prenuptial agreement between himself and estranged wife Nicole Young. The hip hop mogul is locked in a bitter dispute with his estranged wife Nicole, with the biggest issue in their ongoing divorce stemming from the document they signed before they tied the knot in May 1996, as the 51-year-old former lawyer has claimed the “I Need a Doctor” hitmaker tore up multiple copies after they married because he regretted "pressuring" her to sign it. Dre - whose real name is Andre Young - has denied pressuring Nicole to sign or ever tearing up the document, and pointed out a clause within the agreement that stated any alterations must be in writing. In a bid to resolve the issue, the “Forget About Dre” rapper's lawyer, Laura Wasser, has filed documents asking for a five-day trial to rule on the validity of the document. According to TMZ, Dre wanted to remove the case from the court system and have a private judge handle their divorce, so it could be done out of the spotlight, but Nicole rejected the request and would prefer a traditional court trial.

However, it may take some time for the dispute between the former couple - who have two adult children together - to be heard because the coronavirus pandemic means there have been huge delays in court trials.

Last month, Dre agreed to pay Nicole $2 million in spousal support, which was to cover the period up until 14 April, when another hearing will take place.

The money will cover Nicole's legal fees, living expenses and any other costs, however, according to The Blast, she will be responsible for her own security bills.

Nicole has been asking for over $2 million a month but Dre's lawyer previously told the court her client has been voluntarily paying all her expenses since they split.

The music mogul - who suffered a brain aneurysm last month - has been paying for the Malibu estate she's living in, security costs and even has cash delivered by messenger when she wants it and Dre's accountant filed a declaration stating Nicole's actual monthly expenses total $293 306.

Nicole has also sought $5 million in attorney's fees but her estranged husband said he has already paid close to $1 million voluntarily, even though the divorce documents weren't even filed until June last year.

Dre has denied Nicole's allegations of emotional and physical abuse.

Though Nicole doesn't work, she has claimed she "played an important role” in Dre’s career, which included being “integral” to the naming of his record label, Aftermath.

And she later filed another lawsuit, claiming she co-owns the trademark to her estranged husband's name, along with that of his 1992 album “The Chronic”.