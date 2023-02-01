‘Dr Phil’ to end after 21 seasons

“Dr. Phil” is to end after 21 seasons. Psychologist-turned-TV star Phil McGraw, 72, has confirmed his popular daytime talk show will wrap after its 2022-23 season.

He said: “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. Watch video:

“This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.” McGraw and the show’s production company, CBS Media Ventures, are working on a “strategic prime-time partnership”, details of which will emerge soon. He added: “I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values.”

Steve LoCascio, the president of CBS Media Ventures, said: “Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV. “We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”

