Drake and 21 Savage’s LP ‘Her Loss’ delayed by Covid-19 infection

Drake and 21 Savage have announced that their album “Her Loss” has been delayed by a week due to producer Noah “40” Shebib catching Covid-19. The joint LP was due to drop on Friday, but it will now become available on November 4 after Shebib – a long-time collaborator of Drake’s – was unable to finish his work on the tracks due to the effects of the coronavirus.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Drake revealed: “Our brother @OVO40 got COVID while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon.” Watch video: Drake and 21 Savage only announced “Her Loss” was coming last weekend.

The title of the record and original release date appeared midway through the video for “Jimmy Cooks”, a track from Drake’s 2022 album “Honestly, Nevermind” that features 21 Savage. Drake and 21 Savage previously worked together on the 2021 track “Knife Talk” – which featured on Drake’s sixth studio album “Certified Lover Boy” – and “Mr Right Now” from Savage and Metro Boomin‘s 2020 release “Savage Mode II”. Drake's seventh studio LP “Honestly, Nevermind” was a surprise release on June 17.