Drake contracts Covid for the second time

The rapper, 35, announced he was being forced to postpone his highly anticipated “Young Money Reunion” show, set to take place on Monday at his OVO Fest in Toronto.

In a statement posted on his Instagram before the scheduled gig, he told fans he was “devastated”.

Drake added: “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the ‘Young Money Reunion’ show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.

“Until then I hope everyone everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid.)”