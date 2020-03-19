Drake enters self-isolation after Kevin Durant tests positive for Covid-19

Drake has entered self-isolation after basketball superstar Kevin Durant was diagnosed with Covid-19 just days after partying with the rapper. Durant is one of four team members who tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, a week after he was spotted hanging out with Drake at West Hollywood hotspot Nice Guy, reports aceshowbiz.com. The "Life Is Good" hitmaker has now placed himself under isolation as a precautionary measure, reports the New York Post's Page Six. Drake shared a photograph of the friends' night out on Instagram last week and ironically referenced death in the accompanying caption which read: "life is a race and the grim reaper catches up...till then glasses up". The Canadian star has yet to comment directly on his contact with Durant, but he recently hinted at his home alone status as he showed off video footage of his indoor basketball court at his Toronto mansion.

"My life for the next however long," he shared in the Instagram Story.

Following the news of his diagnosis, Durant, formerly of the Golden State Warriors, told The Atlantic he was feeling fine and had not experienced any of the flu-like symptoms of Covid-19, but urged fans and followers to stay safe amid the ongoing health crisis.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," Durant said.

Sam Smith is also self-isolating with a "bit of a headache" but thinks they are "alright".

The "Writing's On the Wall" hitmaker thinks they're "alright" but wanted to "stay safe" during the coronavirus pandemic so is staying inside their London home during this "weird, weird, weird" time.

They said on Instagram: "Hello everyone! This is a weird, weird, weird time, oh my gosh, very, very strange.

"I'm currently in my house. I have got a bit of a headache and I have allergies but I think I'm alright. But I wanted to stay in just to be safe.

"This is a weird time. I wanted to reach out to every one of you right now, and send my love. I really really hope you're okay and I hope you're mentally alright."