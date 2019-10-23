Drake 'had a huge smile on his face' when Rihanna attended his birthday bash









Drake. Picture: Instagram An eyewitness has revealed Drake "had a huge smile on his face" when Rihanna walked into his recent birthday bash in Hollywood. The Toronto-born rap star celebrated his upcoming 34th birthday by throwing a party at Poppy nightclub in Hollywood, and Drake was thrilled when his ex-girlfriend joined him at the lavish bash. An eyewitness told E! News: "Rihanna made an appearance and stayed for several hours. She was with two girlfriends and was escorted to Drake's table by security. "Her and Drake were talking for a while and were smiling and laughing. It seemed like a very pleasant interaction and they looked like they were having fun together as friends."

Rihanna, 31 - who is currently dating Hassan Jameel - appeared to have a great time at the party.

The source added: "Rihanna was dancing to the music and bobbing her head and seemed to be in a good mood. The whole vibe was very chill.

"Drake had a huge smile on his face and looked excited to see Rihanna when she arrived."

Drake famously dated Rihanna back in 2016, when he also gushed about the chart-topping singer at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking on stage at the high-profile ceremony, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker explained: "She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world. All my adult life, I've looked up to her, even though she's younger than me.

"She's a living, breathing legend in our industry."

Drake and Rihanna's relationship ultimately didn't last as their intense working schedules made it tough for them to sustain a relationship.