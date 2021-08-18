Drake: I had Covid-19 and it made me lose my hair

Drake had Covid-19 and has suffered hair loss as a result, as he explained why he's shaved a heart shape into his hairline. The 34-year-old rapper has revealed he contracted the illness, and while he didn’t confirm when he battled the virus, he did reveal he suffered from hair loss as a long-term side effect.

Drake recently had a heart shape shaved into the top left of his head, and when one fan took to Instagram to mock the new look, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker admitted it was a drastic measure to cover up his hair loss. The fan posted: “That heart is stressed.” And Drake responded: “I had Covid that s*** grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back don’t diss (sic)”

Put a mask on @Drake pic.twitter.com/FyS5htUHXo — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) August 17, 2021 The “One Dance” singer revealed his battle with Covid-19 more than a month after he was spotted on a dinner date with influencer Johanna Leia inside Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, after he rented out the entire venue for their date. It was later revealed the couple had been dating for “several months” before their trip to the stadium. Drake has also become a mentor to Johanna's son Amari Bailey, who is preparing to start UCLA as a basketball player in 2022, giving him advice on how to handle attention and pressure.