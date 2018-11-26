Drake. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Drake wants his bedroom to feature a hot tub, a kitchenette and two adjacent dressing rooms. The 32-year-old star has started work on his new 35,000 square feet pad in Toronto and he has elaborate plans for the 941 square foot master suite, which is situated on the second floor of the $4 million property.

According to plans obtained by TMZ, the main bedroom will boast a staircase entrance, two dressing rooms and two wardrobes - which make up one large wardrobe area - a steam shower and tub with a skylight above, a kitchenette and two balcony areas complete with an outdoor hot tub.

The 'God's Plan' rapper also has two acres of land, four guest bedrooms, two saunas, a massage room, a ten-car garage, an elevator, a gym, a screening room and a full basketball court.

Aside from building his dream home, the 'In My Feelings' singer has been hard at work on his new album which he promised fans will drop in 2019.

Although he only dropped 'Scorpion' in June, Drake previously teased fans that he plans to head straight back into the studio after he has a "little break", following his joint 'Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour' with the trap trio, which wrapped up on November 18 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The producer told the crowd at his show at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, earlier this month: "Okay, six shows left. I guess, you know, I guess - I'm gonna tell you what I'm going to do. Because I keep having nights like this that remind me why I love my job so much.

" I promise you that as soon as this tour is over and maybe I take a little break, I'm gonna get right to work on a new album so we can be back right here in Edmonton and have a new party."