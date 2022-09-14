Drake leads BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations

Drake leads the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations with 14. Watch video:

The 35-year-old rapper will go up against Kanye West, who has 10 nods, in several categories, including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year. Drake and Kanye will face stiff competition in the category from Cardi B, Doja Cat, Future, Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion. Kanye's collaboration with Cardi and Lil Durk, “Hot S***”, has a nod for Best Hip Hop Video, but Drake has two chances for success in the category.

Watch video: The video for his song “Way 2 Sexy”, featuring Future and Young Thug, has a nod, as does Future's “Wait For U”, which features Drake and Tems. Elsewhere, Drake and Kanye will do battle in the Best Live Performer and Hustler of the Year categories as well as for Hip Hop Album of the Year.

Drake has a nod for 2Certified Lover Boy“, while Kanye is up for ”Donda“, and they will go up against Latto's ”777“, Future's ”I Never Liked You“, Pusha T record ”It’s Almost Dry“, Nas album ”King’s Disease II“ and Kendrick Lamar's ”Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers“. Aside from Kanye and Drake dominating the nods, the Best Duo or Group category will see 42 Dugg and Est Gee, Big Sean and Hit-Boy, Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again, Blxst and Bino Rideaux, DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again, Erthgang, and Styles P and Havoc, battle it out. What's more, ATL Jacob, Baby Keem, Hit-Boy, Hitmaka, Kanye, Metro Boomin, and Pharrell Williams are up against one another for Producer of the Year.

Fat Joe will host this year's ceremony on September 30 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and the event will be televised on October 4. BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 nominations: Best Hip Hop Video

A$ap Rocky – ‘D.M.B’ Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’ City Girls – ‘Good Love (feat. Usher)’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot S***’ Bia and J. Cole – ‘London’ Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’ Best Collaboration Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

City Girls – ‘Good Love (feat. Usher)’ Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot S***’ Drake – ’21 (feat. 21 Savage)’

Benny The Buthcher and J. Cole – ‘Johnny P’s Caddy’ Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’ Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’

Best Duo Or Group 42 Dugg and Est Gee Big Sean and Hit-Boy

Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again Blxst and Bino Rideaux DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again

Erthgang Styles P and Havoc Best Live Performer

Cardi B Doja Cat Drake

J. Cole Kanye West Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator Lyricist of the Year Baby Keem

Benny The Butcher Drake J. Cole

Jack Harlow Jay-Z Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year Benny Boom Burna Boy

Cole Bennett Colin Tilley Director X

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free Teyana Taylor Song of the Year

Latto – ‘Big Energy’ Hitkidd and Glorilla – ‘F.N.F (Let’s Go)’ Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk – ‘Hot S***’ Kodak Black – ‘Super Gremlin’ Future – ‘Wait For U (feat. Drake and Tems)’

Drake – ‘Way 2 Sexy (feat. Future and Young Thug)’ Hip Hop Album of the Year Latto – ‘777’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Kanye West – ‘Donda’ Future – ‘I Never Liked You’

Pusha T – ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Nas – ‘King’s Disease II’ Kendrick Lamar – ‘Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers’

Hip Hop Artist of the Year Cardi B Doja Cat

Drake Future Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob Baby Keem Hit-Boy

Hitmaka Kanye West Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist Baby Keem

BLXST Doechii Fivio Foreign

Glorilla Nardo Wick Sauch Santana

DJ of the Year D-Nice DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama DJ Kay Slay DJ Premiere

Kaytranada Musturd Nyla Simone

LA Leakers: DJ Sourmilk and Justin Incredible Best Hip Hop Platform Big Boy’s Neighbourhood

Breakfast Club Caresha Please Complex

Drink Champs Hiphop DX Milion Dollaz Worth Of Game

NPR Tiny Desk Verzuz Hustler of the Year

50 Cent Cardi B DJ Khaled

Drake Jay-Z Kanye West

Megan The Stallion Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Drake – ‘Churchill Downs’ (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

J. Cole – ‘Poke It Out Wale (feat. J. Cole)’ J. Cole – ‘London’ (Bia and J. Cole) Lil Baby – ‘Girls Want Girls’ (Drake feat. Lil Baby)

Kanye West – ‘City Of Gods’ (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys) Drake – ‘Wait For U’ (Future feat. Drake and Tems) Jadakiss – ‘Black Illumanti’ (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)

Impact Track Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ Fivio Foreign, Kany West and Alicia Keys – ‘City Of Gods’