Rapper Drake and footballer Odell Beckham Jr. (OBJ) have been sued over an alleged nightclub attack. According to tmz.com, a man named Bennett Sipes has claimed that the "God's Plan" hitmaker and Beckham assaulted him at the Delilah nightclub here on March 24, 2018.

Sipes said he was there to see his girlfriend Sommer Ray, who was in the VIP section of the club, talking to Drake, OBJ and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, Younes Bendjima.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Sipes says that when he went to leave the VIP area, he “witnessed Defendant Drake signalling to his private security a hand gesture of ‘throat slash,’ after he pointed at Plaintiff. Plaintiff understood this to be some type of physical threat towards himself.”

As he was attempting to enter the restroom, he said he was attacked by Younes Bendjima, along with members of Drake and Beckham's entourage.

The complainant told TMZ that he was suffering from "extreme mental anguish and physical pain" and continues to pay medical bills.

Sipes is suing Drake, Beckham and Bendjima as well as the club for not providing adequate security.

He is seeking unspecified damages.