Draya Michele apologises to Megan Thee Stallion after shooting jokes

Draya Michele has apologised to Megan Thee Stallion after joking about the rapper getting shot and being treated for gunshot wounds. Earlier this month Megan, 25, was involved in an incident with the rapper Tory Lanez, 27, which led to her being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds and him being arrested and Megan was furious after media personality Draya, 35, made light of the situation during an appearance on the 'Wine and Weed' podcast. Comparing their relationship to Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, Draya said: "I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this... type of road. I want you to like me so much that if I'm trying to get out the car, and you're like, 'No, sit your ass in the car,' and I'm like, 'No, I'm getting out the car.' [He'd say,] 'No you're not!' Bam-bam!'" The podcast host replied: "In this moment, Draya just went viral." Although Megan did not mention Draya by name, she took to Twitter to fume: "Dumb b**** that s*** ain't f****** funny who tf jokes about getting shot."

And Draya later sent an apology via Twitter, insisting she was just trying to be funny and did not mean to offend Megan.

She wrote: "I truly don't glorify domestic violence... I was trying to say just love me deeply. But while trying to be funny, I offended many, including meg. And I'm sorry."

Meanwhile, Megan previously spoke about her injuries, when she denied claims she was arrested alongside Tory, who was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.

“I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.

“I'm incredibly grateful to be alive and that I'm expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.

“I'm currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible."

And captioning the post, she added: "I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."