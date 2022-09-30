Dua Lipa steps out for dinner with Trevor Noah, sparking dating rumours

The two were spotted looking cosy during an ‘intimate dinner’ in New York which was followed by a kiss on the cheek goodbye outside the restaurant, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The singer was snapped cosying up with the 38-year-old comedian at a Jamaican restaurant. Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com show the pair hugging in the street before going their separate ways in New York City.

According to Mirror.co.uk, Lipa had previously split from her on-off boyfriend Anwar Hadid in December 2021 and Noah reportedly broke up with his partner, Minka Kelly, in May this year.

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, Dua admitted she was making some healthy changes in her life, including quitting smoking, ahead of her world tour. Now it seems she might be looking to settle down and romance could be on the cards.