Dua Lipa thinks coronavirus is teaching people to 'really connect'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Dua Lipa thinks the coronavirus pandemic has taught people how to "really connect" with each other on a "different level". The current global health crisis is forcing many people to stay at home and self-isolate away from their family and friends, meaning they are instead using creative ways - such as video calls - to keep in touch with their loved ones. And as many celebrities are taking to live-streaming to talk to their fans and play music, 24-year-old Dua has said she hopes the methods stick around after the pandemic "blows over". When asked by NPR how she's coping with hosting live-streamed performances on Instagram, she said: "I'm kind of learning along the way, figuring it out. I only, just this week, did my second-ever live stream on Instagram. "It's different but it's a fun way to really connect with the fans and the audience and I think it's interesting to see how we are when we're out of our comfort zone.

"You kind of are just stripped back: You are on your sofa, you are in your living room. You're completely bare-faced and I think it connects with people on a different level, because it shows we're all the same and we're all human.

"There's a lot of beauty that comes with all of that. Sometimes trying to make things like that interesting can be difficult, but I think it's something that we all need to learn in the new age of social media. I think even after this pandemic hopefully blows over soon, we'll still be using everything we learned during this time to really connect with people on a different level."

Dua released her new album, "Future Nostalgia", this week, and has said that whilst she was originally "conflicted" about releasing her record during the coronavirus outbreak - which is also known as Covid-19 - she hopes it will help to distract people from the crisis.

She said: "Of course during this time, I have felt very conflicted and I was very confused and I wasn't sure whether we need to be putting music out at this time because a lot of people are suffering and there's a lot going on in the world and you never really know when the right time is.

"But also saying that I made this album to get away from any anxiety, stress, opinion of others, and pressures of even making a second record.

"And I made it with love and I just wanted to have fun and I made it with my friends. It was about getting away from that. And I feel like maybe now more than ever, that's why this album has to come out. You know? If anything, I hope it takes people away from what's going on at the moment and gives them a moment to just dance and let loose and forget about the outside world."