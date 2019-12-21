Duane 'Dog' Chapman to honour late wife's love for Christmas









Beth and Duane 'Dog' Chapman. Picture: Instagram Duane 'Dog' Chapman will honour his late wife's love for Christmas. The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star will be spending the festive season without Beth Chapman for the first time after she lost her battle with throat cancer earlier this year, and he's "trying to keep that exact tradition" the way she would have wanted it. He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents. "All the stockings hung up... so I'm trying to keep that exact tradition. I've got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung. "We always left - when the kids were young - cookies for Santa, and I think I'll do that this year also."

The 66-year-old star explained how he and half of the family will be celebrating in Colorado, with the other half in Hawaii and his son Leland will be in Alabama.

And while the rituals became more of a routine during his time with Beth, Duane admitted they have become very poignant this time round because of the memories in everything they shared.

He added: "Every little ball that's on the tree, every ornament, you know, theres 20 years plus of ornaments on that tree, so as I hung [them], I remembered where and when we bought each one."

Meanwhile, the 'Dog's Most Wanted' star previously confessed he is determined to carry on with his career, despite his wife's death.

He said: "I will never, ever be the same emotionally, because there's a huge piece of my heart that isn't there anymore. But I have to remain Dad and the dog."

In September, Duane learned that he was suffering from a "life-threatening" pulmonary embolism and had to seek treatment, even though he is wary of doctors and hospitals.

He shared: "I hesitated for a minute thinking, I don't want to have to go through this again. I don't want to die right now. I'm not afraid to die anymore, but I really didn't care for a while if something would happen. I do care now."

Bang Showbiz