Duane 'Dog' Chapman will honour his late wife's love for Christmas.
The 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star will be spending the festive season without Beth Chapman for the first time after she lost her battle with throat cancer earlier this year, and he's "trying to keep that exact tradition" the way she would have wanted it.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Beth was old style, old-fashioned. So, you know, that means the tree and the presents.
"All the stockings hung up... so I'm trying to keep that exact tradition. I've got it all decorated. All the stockings are hung.
"We always left - when the kids were young - cookies for Santa, and I think I'll do that this year also."