‘Due to unforeseen circumstances’: Zayn Malik reschedules Edinburgh shows

Zayn Malik has moved two of his “Stairway to the Sky” tour dates in Edinburgh to December. The shows, originally planned for November 20 and 21, will now take place on December 8 and 9. The singer shared the update on Instagram, citing "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for the change. His statement read: "Zayn’s Stairway to the Sky Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 20th of November has been rescheduled to the 8th of December, and the Edinburgh show originally scheduled for the 21st of November has been rescheduled to the 9th of December. All tickets for the original show dates will be honoured on the rescheduled dates."

While Malik has not elaborated further on the decision, the announcement comes after the death of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died last month. Payne’s funeral is expected to take place in coming days at his hometown of Wolverhampton, though the exact date remains private. Malik also delayed his US leg tour, which was set to begin in October. New dates for those shows have yet to be announced.

“The Stairway to the Sky” tour marks Malik’s first major tour in years, featuring songs from his latest album alongside hits from his solo career. Fans took to social media to share messages of support to Malik. One fan, @bita_ziam, said, “Considering the recent unfortunate events, it’s very understandable that Zayn isn’t feeling well right now and needs more time to recover. Zayn has always shown his love and respect for his fans, so I hope you will understand and support him during these difficult days.”

Considering the recent unfortunate events,it’s very understandable that Zayn isn’t feeling well right now and needs more time to recover, Zayn has always shown his love and respect for his fans, so I hope you will understand and support him during these difficult days.#ZaynMalik — bita0425(stand with liam) (@bita_ziam) November 14, 2024 Another fan, @BCaze8019, wrote, “Zayn Malik chose to honour his feelings and took the time he needed, but that doesn’t mean he has to cancel his tour! He has respectfully mourned. All of you asking for him to cancel are haters masquerading as fans.” Zayn Malik chose to honor his feelings and took the time he needed, but that doesn't mean he has to cancel his tour! He has respectfully mourned. All of you asking for him to cancel are haters masquerading as fans. #Zayn #ZaynMalik #ZaynSTTSTour pic.twitter.com/XIIsYf9OIy

— Simone Elizabeth 🌻 (@BCaze8019) November 13, 2024 Here are Zayn Malik’s updated UK tour dates: November - 23 – Leeds

- 24 – Manchester - 26 – London - 27 – London

- 29 – Wolverhampton - 30 – Manchester December

- 2 – Leeds - 3 – Newcastle - 4 – Manchester