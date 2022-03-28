Durban-born musician Mira Calix has died, aged 52

Mira Calix has died, aged 52. The ‘One on One’ electronic musician - who was born Chantal Passamonte in Durban in South Africa -has passed away, according to her record label.

In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.” “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her.” They praised the ‘Absent Origin’ creator - the first female to sign with them - and her work for how it “pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.

“We are so proud of her immense creative output; her artwork, videos, and music were a true reflection of what an innovative, pioneering, and wonderful soul she was.” “She will be terribly missed by everyone at the label, staff and artists alike.” No other details were released by the label, however tributes poured in from her industry peers on Twitter, such as BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Mary Anne Hobbs, who labelled her death as “heartbreaking” and called Mira “an ingenious, pioneering artist.. always questioning, always pushing..”

