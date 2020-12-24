Dwayne Johnson comes to aid of widowed dad to save his family's Christmas

Dwayne Johnson has come to the aid of a widowed father-of-two to save his family's Christmas.

The Hollywood star appeared on John Krasinski’s 'Some Good News' to surprise one of his biggest fans, Jay Abel, who had been selling some of his comic memorabilia to raise money to give his children a good Christmas.

Dwayne said: "I also want your kids to know what kind of father they have. So, I hear that you like comics … when this whole thing is done and when it’s safe, I want you to come down to Southern California and I want you to visit us at the DC Universe and we’ll show you around, give you a whole bunch of cool DC swag. But! It ain’t done there, either. I’ve got to tell you, you deserve it all, man. Your story is an inspiration.

“You are an inspiration, not only to myself, to Dwanta Claus, but certainly to John, certainly to everybody who hears your story. You inspire so many people because the truth is you represent so many parents around the world who are going through the struggle this Christmas."

In the original tweet, Jay asked Dwayne to retweet his post in the hope of gaining more interest in his memorabilia sales.