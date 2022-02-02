Dwayne Johnson facing backlash for his support of Joe Rogan

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is facing backlash for showing support for Joe Rogan. In response to critics calling for Spotify to remove “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, arguing that he often spreads misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic on the show, Rogan released a nearly 10-minute video.

The Rock is one of the many public faces that commented on the podcaster’s video, however it seems fans are not too impressed with the actor’s stance. Johnson wrote: “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.” He added that he looks forward to “coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you”. Johnson's comment left many people divided and they made sure to express it in their responses.

The replies came in flooding on the Instagram post, over 2 000 replies. @philboy19 said: “@therock this is so disappointing. Lost all respect.” @bazkanda said: “@therock good to see you supporting @joerogan in this absolutely disgusting era of cancel culture. Much respect 🙏🏽.”

@kevhun92 said: “@therock love that you're supporting Joe! (hilarious that this comment has created so much buzz in MSM... Lol).” The Rock defended his decision to support Rogan in response on Twitter. “Hi Jack, no I don’t clout chase, my friend you got the wrong guy. I’ve been buddies with Rogan for many years. His response was articulate, straight up and fair,“ he said.

The actor added that he and the podcaster have always had talks of him coming to the show, which one day will happen. Johnson is yet to be a guest on Rogan's popular podcast but they have had a few friendly exchanges on social media. “For years he and I have talked about me going on his show. And one day I will. And we will drink tequila. A lot. Tumbler glass," he said.