Dwayne Johnson returns to the Fast and Furious franchise

The 51-year-old actor has confirmed that he’ll reprise the role of Luke Hobbs after ending his long-running feud with Vin Diesel .

The wrestler-turned-actor said on Twitter: “So I am 100 percent confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true. Hobbs is back. Hobbs is back in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.”

The Hollywood star explained: “Despite having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years. And despite having our differences … when you lead with the idea of … number one, resolve.

“But also, you just think about the future and you think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those plans are the bigger build-outs.

“Those plans are the North Star. As I always like to say, the North Star is always my guiding light in whatever endeavour or opportunity that I’m in, that I’m passionate about. I always keep a North Star in my clarity and in my focus.