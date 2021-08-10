Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson defends showering routine

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson insists there is "nothing weird" about showering three times a day, after a fan questioned his daily routine. The 49-year-old actor recently shared his daily routine, which includes a cold shower in the morning, a warm shower after a workout and a hot shower in the evening.

However, after someone commented: "This is…weirder than not showering?", Johnson replied: "Nothing weird about this, my friend. I work out twice a day and then I go to work for 12+ hours. I shower 3xs. Easy to understand." The Rock originally shared his bathing regime following recent revelations from the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher and Kristen Bell, who admitted they don't see the need to wash regularly. In response to a fan on Twitter who said she and her colleagues had decided the “Jungle Cruise” actor "can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones", he wrote: “Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb. Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower."

Nope, I’m the opposite of a “not washing themselves” celeb.

Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’.

Shower (warm) after my workout before work.

Shower (hot) after I get home from work.

Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower 🧼 🎶 https://t.co/iE6ZPhrthL — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 7, 2021 The “Moana” star's reassurance came after “Relic” actor Jake insisted he doesn't think bathing is "necessary". He said: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere.

“So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.” Mila and Ashton have admitted they don’t bathe their children until they can “see dirt” on them.