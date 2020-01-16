Rocky Johnson, former wrestler and father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has died aged 75.
The professional wrestler and father of fellow wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has passed away at the age of 75, according to The Cauliflower Alley Club - which is a fraternal organisation for current and retired pro wrestlers - who broke the news on Wednesday.
In a tweet, the club wrote: "Horrible news to pass along. We just learned that Rocky Johnson passed away today at the age of 75. His accolades in this business, all the people he influenced, all his accomplishments, and we are so deeply sorry and wish his family nothing but the most love at this time (sic)"
As of the time of writing, no cause of death has been revealed, and Rocky's family - including Dwayne - have not yet commented publicly on the news.
Rocky - whose real name was Wayde Douglas Bowles - was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 after a prolific career which spanned 25 years.