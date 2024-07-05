Ed Sheeran helping school music schemes

Ed Sheeran will spend the rest of the year helping school music schemes. The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker is taking a break from recording his own songs to spend several months helping to improve funding for lessons in schools after previously donating generously to improve the music offering at his former school, Thomas Mills High in Framlingham, Suffolk.

He said: “I started doing that in the county I’m from, and we’ve just now changed to doing it nationwide. “I’m now visiting more high schools that really need music funding and you can see what a difference it makes." The 33-year-old singer is keen to help because of his own experiences at school.

He added: “I’m not an academic person – in the real world I would be viewed as stupid. “But I excelled at music and therefore people think I’m good at something. “I found it massively helpful to be at a state-funded school that really encouraged that.

“They’ve basically cut funding for that in England so I’m doing what I can to get funding for it. “The new government will be better at it, I think.” Earlier this year, a report from Ed's charity, The Framlingham Foundation, revealed he had donated £1 million to the art department at his old school.