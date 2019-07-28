Daniel Craig wants Ed Sheeran to perform the ‘Bond 25’ theme. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Daniel Craig wants Ed Sheeran to perform the ‘Bond 25’ theme. The 51-year-old actor is taking on the role of the suave spy James Bond in the upcoming 25th instalment of the franchise - which is yet to have an official title - and reportedly wants to see pop megastar Ed take on the coveted task of performing the theme tune to the movie.

A source said: “Daniel was introduced to Ed’s music by his daughter Ella. She loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his stuff too and wants Ed for the theme tune.”

Daniel - who has 27-year-old Ella with ex-wife Fiona Loudon - is also a producer for ‘Bond 25’ and has “huge sway” over decisions concerning the movie, and so could get his way.

But bosses are also looking to Adele - who performed the theme to 2012’s ‘Skyfall’ with a song of the same name - to take on a second theme, as well as “other artists” who are said to be in the running.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, the insider added: “There was talk of Adele doing it again as her song was such major hit, but Ed is under serious consideration. Daniel is not just the lead actor on the movie but also one of the producers, so he has huge sway over every aspect.

“The sticking point is that Ed translates more to a younger generation, while Adele was more across all ages - so there are other artists they’re also looking at.”

‘Bond 25’ is set to be released in April 2020, and is being directed by Cary Fukunaga with a cast including Daniel, as well as Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes.