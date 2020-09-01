Ed Sheeran is officially a dad, welcomes birth of baby daughter

Ed Sheeran has become a father for the first time.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has announced the arrival of his daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, who he shares with wife Cherry.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you ... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x (sic)"

Last month, a source claimed Ed and his wife were expecting their first child.

A source said: "Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key. Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer and the excitement has been building so they have started telling friends and family. They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer. It's a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival."