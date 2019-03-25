Musician Ed Sheeran performing live on stage for over 70 000 of his fans at the FNB stadium, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

UK singer Ed Sheeran is currently on tour in SA and wore a Springbok rugby shirt during his Joburg show and went to the T20 cricket game sporting a Proteas shirt. On Saturday, the "Perfect" singer performed in front of thousands of fans during his first leg tour of his Mzansi tour at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The "Don't" star then surprised his South African fans by donning a Springbok shirt during the show in Joburg on Saturday, March 23.

Ed Sheeran really came out to perform his last song wearing a springbok jersey pic.twitter.com/RTHV1oS52K — Harry yer’ a wizard (@candicenicole_) March 24, 2019

Had an awesome time at #EdSheeranSA tonight! What a performer! And when you didn’t thing the crowd could go wilder, he walked on stage with a Springbok Jersey 🤗 pic.twitter.com/3GFudLbIJz — Gerda (@gerdajv) March 23, 2019

Sheeran was clearly feeling the sports fan spirit as he attended the T20 cricket game between the Proteas and Sri Lanka on Sunday, March 24.

Posting on the official SuperSport Twitter account Sheeran is shown in the shirt and looked as if he was enjoying the match.

The "Give Me Love" singer then wore a Proteas shirt with his Sunday concert to his adoring fans.

Ed Sheeran was so aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh! Two hours of just crazy beautiful non-stop music and some funny stories! #EdSheeran #SouthAfrica😍😍😍😍😍😍❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/TGpduJVVKY — Japanese Joe/ジョハラさん (@jauhara) March 24, 2019

Sheeran is set to perform in Cape Town on Wednesday, March 27 and Thursday, March 28 at the Cape Town Stadium.